Katy Perry Teases New Music Video by Posing Topless With Long Wig -- See Orlando Bloom's Funny Response

Katy Perry thinks it's time to get her fans "everything they want." The 37-year-old pop star released the music video for her song, "When I'm Gone," earlier this week, complete with lots of sexy ensembles and killer dance moves.

On Thursday, she posted some behind-the-scenes pics from the shoot, including one of her in wide-legged black trousers and a lengthy black wig. Posing topless, Perry had her back to the camera with her arms up against the wall, standing next to a sign that reads, "Do not hose down."

She posted several other steamy pics of herself in different ensembles for the shoot, captioning the post, "Let it burn baby #WIG."

Hilariously, her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, casually commented on the post, writing, "Babe plz can we get some more hazelnut milk we’re running low."

Perry didn't hesitate to show Bloom some love on Thursday in honor of the British actor's birthday.

"Happiest 45th to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know. thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor and bringing joi de vivre into every room you walk in," Perry captioned a series of pics of Bloom. "You are the love and light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling dd ♥️♠️."

The photos and videos of the sweet couple included one of Perry nursing their daughter, Daisy Dove, while Bloom fed her a large sandwich.

