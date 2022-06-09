Katy Perry Wants to 'Experience the World' Through Daughter Daisy's Eyes on Next World Tour (Exclusive)

Katy Perry is looking forward to the future. While the 37-year-old singer is enjoying her current Las Vegas residency, she's ready to get back on the road.

ET spoke with Perry on Wednesday at Resorts World Las Vegas as she was presented with the Key to the Las Vegas Strip by the Clark County commission to celebrate the success of her residency, Play. June 8 was also declared "Katy Perry Day." Additionally, the musician confirmed that eight more shows have been added to her residency for October, but after that, she isn't sure what her plans are.

"If the demand is there, I'll just keep playing," Perry said, adding that having a residency is "kind of like the pinnacle for the pop star."

Katy Perry holds up a ceremonial key to the Las Vegas Strip during a ceremony where she also received a proclamation of June 8 as Katy Perry Day at Resorts World Las Vegas on June 8, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images for AEG Presents / Resorts World Las Vegas

Perry noted that she isn't sure how much longer she'll remain in one place, because she would still like to do a few more world tours -- and for good reason.

"I want to put out new music that would support those world tours because as much as it is fun to be like on one stage and having all these people from around the world come and visit me, I still need to come and visit you. It’s important for me," she explained.

Perry's 1-year-old daughter, Daisy, whom she shares with Orlando Bloom, is playing a big part in her desire to jet off on tour, too. "I love traveling and now I get to take my daughter and I want to have that experience once again through her eyes," she said.

For now, Perry is thankful for the opportunity to continue playing her Vegas shows. "I’m grateful for it," she gushed. "I think one of the keys to the show is that it's really for all ages. ...I’ve seen six-year-old's way past their bed time at this show. I’ve seen 80-year-old’s bringing their grandchildren. It just makes me so happy that people are responding in that way."

It's no surprise that Perry would like to experience the world through Daisy's eyes. In May, she spoke to ET's Matt Cohen about how the toddler has changed her life for the better.

"I love being a mom. It’s the best decision I ever made for my life," she said.

Explaining how motherhood has given her a new outlook on life, Perry shared, "[It's] just the opportunity to see the world again through just like the most beautiful eyes -- and the joy. For a new breath of life to be breathed into everything. It’s like you get to be reborn as well."