Keanu Reeves Pays Tribute to Lance Reddick: 'He Was the Consummate Professional'

Keanu Reeves is paying tribute to his late friend and co-star, Lance Reddick.

The actor released a statement with John Wick director Chad Stahelski on Friday following the news of Reddick's death. Reddick appeared in all four films of the Wick franchise as hotel concierge Charon -- and was also slated to appear in the upcoming spinoff film, Ballerina.

"We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick," the pair said in their statement. "He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly."

Lionsgate also released a statement, saying, "The world of Wick would not be what it is without Lance Reddick and the unparalleled depth he brought to Charon’s humanity and unflappable charisma. Lance leaves behind an indelible legacy and hugely impressive body of work, but we will remember him as our lovely, joyful friend and Concierge. We’re stunned and heartbroken, and our deepest condolences go to his beloved family and his fans all around the world."

Reddick died on Friday of natural causes. He was 60 years old.

"Acclaimed actor Lance Reddick passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes," his rep confirmed to ET on Friday. "He is survived by his wife Stephanie Reddick and children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick. Donations in his memory can be made to momcares.org in Baltimore, his hometown. Lance will be greatly missed. Please respect his family’s privacy at this time."

Reddick also appears in the upcoming remake of White Men Can't Jump and was slated to play Zeus in the Disney+ TV adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.