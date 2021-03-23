Keanu Reeves to Star In and Produce New Netflix Live Action Film Based on His Comic Book 'BRZRKR'

Keanu Reeves has two new projects in the works -- and they're both based on his comic book, BRZRKR. The actor will produce and star in a live action BRZRKR film and voice a BRZRKR anime series for Netflix, the streamer announced on Monday.

BRZRKR is based on an original idea by Reeves and is co-written by him and New York Times bestselling writer Matt Kindt, and illustrated by Marvel artist Ron Garney with colors by Bill Crabtree, letters by Clem Robins, and character designs and covers by Rafael Grampá.

The saga centers on an immortal warrior’s 80,000 year fight through the ages. "The man known only as “B" is half-mortal and half-god, cursed and compelled to violence… even at the sacrifice of his sanity," a description reads. "But after wandering the earth for centuries, B may have finally found a refuge -- working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence…and how to end it."

The first issue of BRZRKR launched on March 3 and has already sold over 615,000 copies.

Exciting news! Netflix is developing a live action film AND follow-up anime series based on Keanu Reeves’ BRZRKR, a brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior’s 80,000 year fight through the ages. Reeves will produce and star in the film, and voice the anime. pic.twitter.com/RVWEuBCXTJ — NX (@NXOnNetflix) March 22, 2021

It's been a busy time for Reeves, who recently completed production on The Matrix 4, which will be released later this year. He is set to begin production on John Wick 4 this spring.

See more on Reeves in the video below.