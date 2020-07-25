Keanu Reeves Went 'Absolutely Bananas' Getting Into Character for 'Bill & Ted Face the Music'

The idea for a Bill & Ted threequel first came up more than a decade ago, creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon revealed during Saturday's Comic-Con@Home panel for the film, although Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, who play the titular duo, weren't convinced it would actually happen.

"They laid out this very summary version of a piss take of Dickens, of going back into your life and finding that each iteration of your life was worse than the previous. Pretty damn funny," Winter said. "None of us had really thought about embarking on a journey of making a third."

So they held off until they were absolutely sure the world needed another Bill & Ted and that they could maintain the creative integrity of their first two excellent outings, 1989's Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure and 1991's Bogus Journey. Now, a third film has finally arrived: Bill & Ted Face the Music, written by Matheson and Solomon and directed by Dean Parisot.

"Working on Bill & Ted and working with Alex, that doesn't exist anywhere else in the world for me," Reeves said of returning to the franchise. "To partner up and work on the craft side of it and then get to play... There's no other place that I can laugh like this."

Face the Music sees Winter and Reeves reprise their roles as William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. and Theodore "Ted" Logan, respectively, alongside William Sadler, returning to play Death, and Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine as the duo's daughters who get caught up in their dads' time traveling hijinks.

"The first scene of the film, Brigette and I are watching our fathers perform and I've never laughed so hard," Weaving recalled with a giggle. "Seeing Keanu Reeves go from John Wick to dancing around holding these insane instruments, I was crying with laughter... That was such a highlight because I didn't have to really act, I could just watch these two incredible actors just go absolutely bananas."

"Also, Hugo and Keanu worked together, so that was a weird connection as well," she added of her uncle, Hugo Weaving, who starred opposite Reeves in The Matrix. "I'm like, 'You killed my uncle!'"

Watch Comic-Con@Home's full Bill & Ted Face the Music panel below.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is available in theaters and On Demand Sept. 1.