Keke Palmer Gushes About 'Unbelievable Support' From Partner Darius Jackson During Pregnancy

Despite the fact that she's growing an entirely new human, Keke Palmer says she's feeling the same during her pregnancy. "Pregnancy is a road. I remember my doctor saying, 'Pregnancy isn't a disease. It's a natural thing! You don't have to feel like you're walking on eggshells.' I honestly feel like the same old me," the Nope star tells Vanity Fair for this year’s Hollywood Issue.

"I really expected something so dramatic. But I'm just pregnant," she jokes. "I have something that's moving around in there every now and then. That part is creepy sometimes."

"I've had unbelievable support," she explains. "I have a very lonely career, and also a very overwhelming career. To do SNL, for instance, is extremely amazing, but also tough for a multitude of reasons -- what it means in terms of your career, how grueling the schedule is. You have to get really focused and the people around you have to be prepared for whatever it does to you. I felt the support of my partner during that in a way that's not anything I have had before."

"Ever since I met him, [he's shown] a selflessness. Making sure that I'm not alone, making sure I have support," she adds. "I think that's all you can ask from anyone. And I've only ever really had that kind of support from my family--and it's funny, because now we are family."

And, of course, Palmer has received plenty of love and support from her fans on social platforms -- particularly Twitter. The internet has declared themselves virtual aunts and uncles for the actress' unborn son, which she finds "so sweet."

"That gives me life. It's so sweet because I've been performing for so many years, so for people to feel that way? It's huge," she tells the outlet. "It gave me so much joy to see them celebrating with me."

Steven Klein/VanityFair

Meanwhile, Palmer and Jackson recently took to their respective Instagram accounts to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The latter shared a carousel of photos featuring the couple with a simple caption reading, "Happy Valentine’s Day, mom."

Palmer shared a compilation of similar images and videos, including a clip of Jackson speaking to her baby bump. "♒️ + ♍️ = ❤️ Happy Vday Kiddos! Everyday is love day because I love all of you too. Thank you for all the kindness."

