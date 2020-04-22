Keke Palmer Teases 'True Jackson VP' Reboot With TikTok Dance

Fans of the Nickelodeon teen sitcom True Jackson VP might have a big surprise in store, if star Keke Palmer is to be believed.

The 26-year-old actress posted a TikTok on Tuesday showing herself dancing along to the show's catchy theme song -- which she also sang and co-wrote -- while claiming that the series had gotten the greenlight for a revival.

"Congrats! Another reboot!" Palmer captioned the video. "Y’all made this happen"

Palmer wrote over the video itself, "When they cancelled True Jackson VP prematurely just to reboot it in 2021."

True Jackson VP -- which tells the story of a 15-year-old girl who is randomly hired by a fashion mogul to serve as the Vice President of his company's youth clothing line, and the subsequent wacky hijinks that ensue -- ran on Nickelodeon for three seasons and 60 episodes before coming to an end in August 2011.

It's unclear whether or not Palmer was kidding about the announcement, but fans were quick to jump at the possibility, with many excitedly tweeting their support for the reboot and even coming up with fan-made posters.

However, not everyone believes Palmer isn't just messing with people -- which apparently hurt for the fans who really would love to see True Jackson's return.

ET has reached out to Nickelodeon for comment.