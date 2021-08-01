Keke Palmer Transforms Into Elle Woods From 'Legally Blonde' -- See the Chic Pic!

"What, like it’s hard?"

Keke Palmer has transformed into Legally Blonde's leading lady, Elle Woods, for Vanity Fair's new portfolio reimagining iconic Y2K films with a new generation of stars. The 27-year-old actress went all out for the photo shoot, perfectly recreating one of the head-to-toe pink ensembles Reese Witherspoon wore in the hit film.

Styled by costume designer Arianne Phillips, Palmer wore a bright pink Rodarte top and skirt, with shoes by Giuseppe Zanotti, a belt by Chanel and earrings by Mateo. She completed the look with a Valentino Garavani bag and rings by Chopard and Tiffany & Co.

VF's special September issue, titled "Party Like It's 1999," offers a fresh take on how "the pivotal events and cultural figures from two decades ago influenced where we are today."

"Many movie buffs consider 1999 to be one of the greatest single years of cinema ever," writes VF chief critic Richard Lawson. "Today's rising stars of stage and screen were mere children at the time. But they've come to know 'the classics' — sigh — thanks to their elders and their curiosity as artists, not to mention the algorithmic tutelage of streaming-service recommendations. For this portfolio, which was inspired by vintage-era hair and makeup tests, a bevy of up-and-coming talent helps us pay homage to the iconography of recent yesteryear."

A number of other stars are featured in the special, including Addison Rae, posing as "Betty" from Mulholland Dr., Patrick Schwarzenegger as Patrick Bateman from American Psycho, Normani as Satine from Moulin Rouge! and Sydney Sweeney, Madelaine Petsch, Olivia Holt and Cailee Spaeny as "The Lisbon Sisters" from The Virgin Suicides.

Last month, Witherspoon took to Instagram to celebrate Legally Blonde's 20th anniversary. Her post featured behind-the-scenes pics from the production of the film, including a pic of her with Elle's beloved dog, Bruiser, a shot of herself roller skating, and snaps with cast members.

"Omigod you guys ….#LegallyBlonde premiered 20 years ago TODAY! Time flies when you're busy using legal jargon in your every day life," Witherspoon wrote, referencing one of Elle's most iconic lines. "But truly... playing Elle Woods was the role of a lifetime and I'm so honored to have been a part of sharing her story with you all."

"Every meme, graduation cap, musical number, Halloween costume and bend & snap has brought me so much JOY over these past two decades!" she continued. "I wonder... what will Elle do next?"

Witherspoon also celebrated the milestone on her Instagram Stories at the time, calling it "a very exciting day."

"Playing this character literally changed my life. It changed my whole career," Witherspoon said. "But it also completely opened me up to so many people in the world who come up to me every week or every month, literally, and say, 'Elle Woods inspired me to go to law school. Elle Woods made me believe in myself. I played Elle Woods in the school play!'"

"So I really feel like I share Elle Woods with every single person that made this film, who I love so dearly, but also with all of you," she continued. "I just love sharing this character with you guys."

