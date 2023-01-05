Keke Palmer's Beau Darius Jackson Shares Ultrasound Photo: 'Thank You for Giving Me a Family'

Darius Jackson is going into the new year with a lot to be grateful for!

On Wednesday, Jackson -- who is expecting his first child with actress Keke Palmer -- took to Instagram to share a retrospective slide of photos from 2022, featuring several photos of Jackson at work, as well as glimpses behind the scenes of his private romance with Palmer. The carousel ended with an ultrasound of the couple's baby, which Jackson sweetly captioned, "To 2022, thank you for giving me a family."

Jackson shared the post just before the 29-year-old pregnant actress showed off her growing baby bump on the red carpet of the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards held at TAO Downtown in New York City. Palmer was honored at the event with the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in Nope.

Director Jordan Peele was on hand to introduce Palmer.

"This film had to be something new, it had to feel like something new. And I needed someone with tremendous emotional depth, expert comedic timing and, quite simply, star-level charisma. In other words, I needed an actor who could do anything and everything all at once," Peele said of Palmer in a clip she shared on her Instagram.

The mother-to-be gushed about her night on her post, thanking Peele for an "incredible introduction.

"I really am so grateful for the way you appreciate my artistry 🥹. as I’ve continued to grow I sometimes wasn’t sure if there was a “place” for all the things I do or want(ed) to do but, I just kept doing me cause that’s all I could do," she added. "Loving and leaning deeper into my passion. and as the saying goes, the girls that get it get it…. u know the rest!"



She concluded her post by writing, "I am just happy to be surrounded by people that love the craft as I do, and want to continue to push their boundaries. Thank you for seeing me JP and giving me the honor of portraying a character as dynamic as Emerald, you are an icon."

Palmer recently told her Instagram followers that she's discovered pregnancy is the "secret to clearing up acne."

In a video showing off her beautifully made-up face, Palmer swore to her fans that if they want clear skin, "you need to get knocked up, period point blank period. The reason my skin is clear is because I'm pregnant with a baby right now. The baby has cleared my skin up."

While she explained that she'll address her hyperpigmentation at a later point in her caption, the actress added, "I know you can't tell [because of the makeup] but I need you to know it ain't never laid flat like this. Call me Keke Wyatt because I'm about to be pregnant for the rest of my life.

The actress also posted a photo to her Instagram Stories to show off her clear skin.

But as fans noted in her post's replies, Palmer's discovery is an expensive solution to clear skin!