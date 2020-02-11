Kel Mitchell Welcomes Baby Boy With Wife Asia Lee

Congrats to Kel Mitchell and Asia Lee! The couple welcomed their second child together, a baby boy, on Friday.

Mitchell and Lee shared the news on social media, alongside the first photo of their newborn son, Honor. The All That star also shares 3-year-old daughter Wisdom with Lee, plus 19-year-old daughter Allure and 21-year-old son Lyric from a previous marriage.

"It’s my Honor to introduce you to our new baby boy HONOR MITCHELL," Mitchell wrote on Instagram on Monday. "That’s right my beautiful and amazing Wife @therealasialee gave birth to him on October 23rd. The Mitchell squad loves this new addition to our family! God is awesome! This is answered prayer and such a precious gift! I have been smiling ear to ear. So much joy in my heart and household! ❤️🙏🏾 Thank you Jesus!! Thank you Asia! ❤️"

Lee shared on her Instagram that Honor's middle name is Johari-Rice. "He is the sweetest little guy and Wisdom is sooooo proud to be a Big sister," she wrote.

"Thank you Lord for expanding our family 🙏🏽 HONOR, I am honored and excited to be your mommy! Your Big sister Wisdom is in Love with you already and can’t wait to play with you when you get Big and you have the best dad on the planet 🌎#TheMitchells The wise inherit honor, but fools are put to shame!' Proverbs‬ ‭3:35‬ ‭NLT‬‬," Lee added.

