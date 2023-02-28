Kelis Details How Her Car 'Almost Fell off a Cliff' During a Blizzard with Her Kids

Things took a turn when Kelis braved California's snowstorm over the weekend. The "Milkshake" singer took to Instagram on Sunday to relay a harrowing turn of events that ended up with her car stuck inside a ditch.

According to Kelis, the original plan was "to take the kids to the snow" before her car "almost fell off a cliff" on their way to Big Bear Lake in San Bernardino County. Dressed cozily in what she described as "rescue fashion," the 43-year-old singer was wrapped up in an oversized green jacket over a bright pink coat. Kelis explained that she and her two children had been "outside for a while" as a tow truck recovered the car safely.

"We've been outside for a while, but we had all this snowboarding gear, so God is good," she said into the camera. "And I figured if you're going to be in the situation, you should at least look your best. So I'm wearing layers to keep warm."

"I've got my light on, thank God, because it's pitch black out here," she added. "Silver boots, little reflective action. You know, things could be worse. This is ridiculous. Rescue fashion! This is rescue fashion. See? Always be prepared."

"My plan was to take the kids to the snow, but we almost fell off a cliff! So make the best of what ya got, n always be prepared lol," the singer captioned her Instagram post.

On Monday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department alerted residents that the area "received several feet of snow over the last few days, impacting the day-to-day operations throughout the mountain communities." The area is under a blizzard warning by the National Weather Service.

Kelis is mom to son Knight, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Nas, her son Shepherd, 7, and her daughter Galilee, 2, whom she shares with her late husband Mike Mora.

Mora died in March 2022, after a battle with stage 4 stomach cancer. He was 37.

When news of his death went public, several friends of Mora and Kelis shared tributes to the late photographer, including Evan Ross.

Ross took to Instagram to share a black-and-white portrait of Mora, writing, "We lost a brother Yesterday. We will truly miss you Mike. Thinking of some of the great times we all spent together."

"You and @naztokio recording me at @dallasaustins studio in atlanta. First time I had ever really recording a record in the studio. You made it feel easy and safe. Everything I saw you do. Was built in passion. I loved connecting again with you," he continued.

"Hearing about your children and the life you and your wife have built," Ross went on to add. "I'm sending all the prayers and love to your family brother. @kelis ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️RIP @mikemorafotos."

