Kelly Clarkson Announces Las Vegas Residency Ahead of New Album 'Chemistry'

Kelly Clarkson fans can rejoice because new music is on the way -- and so is a Las Vegas residency!

The Voice coach took to Instagram on Sunday to announce her new album, Chemistry, which she says is coming out "soon."

"It's officially time to tell you that I've been working on this project for -- well, close to three years now," Clarkson began. "And I wasn't sure I was going to release it, but I am. The album is called Chemistry, and it's called Chemistry because I was trying to find a word -- also, it might be one of the songs on the album -- but I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing."

She continued, "'Cause I didn't want everybody to think I was coming out with some just like, 'I'm angry, I'm sad,' just one or two emotions, you know? This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship, and a whole relationship shouldn't be just brought down to one thing."

Then, on Monday, Clarkson shared the exciting news that she's headed to Las Vegas for a 10-show residency at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, which opens Friday, July 28.

"I am so excited for these shows and couldn’t think of a better place to get back on stage than Las Vegas! The crowds in Vegas are such an amazing collection of people that simply want to have a great time and that’s what we’re going to do!" the singer said in a statement. "So many of my musical idols have had, and still have, incredible residencies on The Strip, and I’m so excited to create my own!"

Kelly Clarkson/Live Nation

Clarkson, who has been vocal about her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, said her upcoming album shares the "good, bad and the ugly" of their nearly seven-year marriage.

"Chemistry can be a really amazing, sexy, cool, fun thing, but it can also be very bad for you," she added. "So, that's why I named it Chemistry, I thought it was kind of, the perfect title to describe the entire album. That is coming out soon."

What's more, The Kelly Clarkson Show host promised the album's first single is coming out even sooner.

"And also, music from it is coming out even sooner, so I'm very excited about it," Clarkson gushed. "And when I say soon, I mean really soon."

"I'm nervous, but I'm excited about putting it out," she said on Sunday before signing off. "It's coming!"

Outside of Clarkson's holiday album, When Christmas Comes Around in 2021 and 2022's Kellyoke EP, Clarkson has not put out a regular album of all-new material since 2017's The Meaning of Life.

Clarkson spoke about channeling her heartbreak on her upcoming record in a candid sit-down with Angie Martinez's IRL Podcast earlier this month.

"Every phase is on my next record. There is sadness. There is rage. It's a lot because you go through all those emotions," she explained. "If you don't hit all those, were you really in it?... I was destroyed, like, on the ground, crying. That's a loss. It's a death."

Despite delving into all of those topics, Clarkson admitted that she wasn't sure if she would ever put out an album on the subject.

"I didn't know if I was going to release an album because I was like, 'I don't know if I want to talk about this,'" she said.

These days, Clarkson, who filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020, said she's at an 11 on a scale of one to 10.

"I've had a really rough couple years," she admitted. "It's taken a minute and therapy to get there."