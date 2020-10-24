Kelly Clarkson Gives Dating Advice to Fan Following Her Split From Husband Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson is sharing her best dating advice. During the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer and host replied to a fan who was asking how she takes her and her crush's relationship to the next level.

"My crush only uses Instagram to message me and he sends me heart eyes emojis. He hasn't asked for my number," the fan wrote. "How do I convince him to take our relationship to the next level and actually text?"

Clarkson didn't hold back when it came to her response, suggesting that perhaps the crush might not be into her.

"I don't understand why you would want to be with someone that only does it in front of people, that's my thing," she said before explaining herself. "Like, if they're only going to show you they care in front of people. You need to know what's happening behind closed doors, not in front of the doors because that's who you're going to be with."

"And it kind of looks a little like He's Just Not That Into You, that book," Clarkson stated. "I don't know, just a little, and that's OK because we've all been there. It's not just you."

Marlon Wayans, who was a guest on the episode, also chimed in, saying, "I'm old school. I think a man should court you and if he's serious then he'll ask you on a date, take you on a nice date and he'll chase you."

"Play hard to get and watch him chase. And if he don't chase, let him go. You're the gift not him," he concluded.

Guest Cleo Wade also added that she would suggest telling the guy that she's going to be off Instagram and if he wants to text her. Then she will get a sense of if he's interested or not. "You have to be unafraid to keep it moving," Wade noted.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June after nearly seven years of marriage. Last month, she addressed the surprising split on the season 2 premiere of The Kelly Clarkson Show, noting that she didn't see it coming.

Earlier this month, Clarkson also told ET that she wanted to be an "open book" about her divorce. She also explained that she doesn't feel pressure from her fans to be so candid about her personal life, but rather, she just wants to be herself.

"I mean, if anything, I've fought my entire career just to be me," she expressed. "Because most managers and publicists get nervous with me because I am an open book and labels and people frowned upon it early on. But, I don't do it for anyone else, honestly. I don't know, I come from a small town, I'm used to everybody knowing everything anyway. And, I don't know, I feel like if you're hiding something, there must be something wrong with it. And there's nothing wrong with anything -- life just kind of happens, and it takes turns that you don't expect and are sad."

