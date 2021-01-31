Kelly Dodd Fired by Positive Beverage Following Controversial Comments

Positive Beverage is cutting ties with Kelly Dodd. In a statement on Sunday, the beverage company said it would no longer be affiliated with the Real Housewives of Orange County star following her controversial comments on social media and conduct on the Bravo series. ET has reached out to Dodd for comment.

"Our core values of wellness, community, diversity and inclusion should be reflected by our brand and anyone associated with it," Positive Beverage Head of Brand, Zach Muchnick, said in a statement to ET. "It has become clear over the past few months that Kelly’s controversial views and opinions have distracted from our primary objectives, so effective today, we are no longer affiliated with Kelly Dodd-Leventhal."



"We welcome all people -- however they are and whatever they are passionate about -- to Positive Beverage," CEO Shannon Argyros added. "But there must always be an underlying layer of respect. Unfortunately, we feel Kelly’s stance is no longer congruent with our core values. We appreciate her contributions during our affiliation, and she will always be a part of Positive Beverage’s history, but we do not align with her opinions or global views while we uphold our own values."

Dodd tweeted on Sunday, "I’m glad I could help put Positive Beverage on the map and wish them well. I’m also really excited about my next venture in the beauty industry, which is my real passion. Stay tuned!"

She had been associated with Positive Beverage for the last two years. The reality star announced she owned a stake in the vitamin-infused water company in February 2019.



Over the past year, Dodd has made headlines for controversial remarks about COVID-19 -- including declaring the pandemic was "God's way of thinning the herd" -- and wearing a hat that was seen as insensitive toward the Black Lives Matter movement.

"I'm a human being. I make mistakes," she said of the controversies during a December appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "Everybody has said and done things in their lives that they regret, and I regret these things. I freaked out. It wasn't right."

On Friday, Dodd took to Twitter to deny rumors she had been fired from the Real Housewives of Orange County. Executive producer Andy Cohen hinted on Twitter on Thursday that he wanted to recast the show.

"No I am not fired !!! Contacts haven’t come out yet !" she wrote, blaming former RHOC star Vicki Gunvalson for starting the rumors. "Vicki stop being a hater."

