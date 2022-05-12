Kelly Osbourne Expecting First Child With Sid Wilson: Everything to Know About the Slipknot Star

Kelly Osbourne made a major announcement on Thursday! The 37-year-old singer took to Instagram to reveal that she's expecting her first child with Slipknot star Sid Wilson.

Osbourne delivered the news with a couple of photos showing her holding a sonogram. The first picture shows a close-up look at the sonogram while she blows a kiss. The second picture is her sitting poolside and admiring the same sonogram.

"I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma," she captioned the post. "To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic! 🤰💜."

While they were first linked in January, the pair went Instagram official on Valentine's Day, with each of them sharing a sweet tribute to one another to mark the special occasion. In Osbourne's post, she revealed that she and Wilson had been friends for 23 years before taking their relationship to the next level, calling him her "best friend" and "soulmate."

With their pregnancy announcement making headlines, ET takes a closer look at Sid Wilson.

Sid Wilson plays the turntables for heavy metal band Slipknot

Wilson joined the GRAMMY-winning band back in 1997, and as the band's turntablist, he contributes scratching, sound effects, horror-like noises as well as background noises and effects for the heavy metal group. He was known to stage dive in Slipknot's early years before breaking both his heels when he jumped 10 feet from the stage.

The group is known for their face masks and for his part, Wilson has mainly gone the gas mask route. His look within the group has evolved over the years, from gas masks to masks that resembled skulls to even a mask that was animatronically controlled. The DJ updated his look for each of Slipknot's various tours over the years.

His most recent look was probably his most drastic, however, with Wilson donning an animatronic death mask of his own face, covered partly by a large black hood and robe.

Like Osbourne, Wilson also has a British background

Similarly to Osbourne, Wilson also has ties to the United Kingdom. While he was born and raised in Iowa, both of his parents are from England. While Osbourne was born in London and lived much of her life there, she grew up in the U.S. for much of her formative years, particularly during her family's MTV reality show, The Osbournes.

It was through her family that the pair first formed a friendship, with the couple first meeting when Wilson was touring with Slipknot as part of Ozzfest -- the traveling festival organized by Osbourne's mother, Sharon Osbourne -- which usually features Ozzy Osbourne as the headliner.

Wilson's music career extends beyond Slipknot

In addition to making music with the heavy metal group, Wilson also performs as a DJ under the pseudonym DJ Starscream. He gained a huge following in Japan and is currently signed to the Japanese record label N2O Records.

He also has his own band, called SID, in which he serves as the lead singer. The band's debut album, SID, was released in 2011, and in 2013 he performed as a support act for Vamps at their shows in Los Angeles and New York.

Wilson also raps and has a few acting credits under his belt, including Bloodbath and 2021's Paradise City.

Wearing multiple hats is nothing new for the performer. Back in March, Wilson told Loudwire that he's always considered himself a "jack of all trades," something he attributes to his father.

"I've always kind of considered myself a jack of all trades. My father's kind of a Renaissance man and does several things," Wilson told the outlet. He was very active with the military and then he played pro football for Oxford United in England, pro-moto scrambles (which is motocross today for BSA -- British small arms motorcycles). He is an artist. He paints wildlife. He just recently started sculpting. He's an architect and land developer.

"I can just go on and on about the guy. He does so many things," he continued. "I've pretty much spent my whole life trying to live up to the name of Sid, being that he's a second and I'm the third."