Kelly Osbourne Says It's 'No One's Place' to Share Information About Her Baby After Mom Sharon's Reveal

Kelly Osbourne wants to keep her son to herself for the time being. The 38-year-old TV personality privately gave birth to a baby boy with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson, and on Tuesday, her mom, Sharon Osbourne, spilled the beans.

On Wednesday, Kelly took to her Instagram Story, making a clear statement in the wake of the news breaking.

"I am not ready to share him with the world," the new mom wrote. "It is no one's place but mine to share any information on my baby."

Kelly Osbourne/Instagram Stories

The statement comes after Sharon revealed during an appearance on the British chat show The Talk that Kelly had welcomed a baby boy named Sidney, presumably named after his father.

"So great, so great. She won't let a picture go out of him, and I'm so proud of her," Sharon shared of Kelly's experience as a new mom.

Sharon isn't the first member of Kelly's famous family to spill the beans when it comes to her baby boy. Ahead of the little boy's birth, her dad, Ozzy Osbourne, previously revealed that she was having a son.

Back in October, Kelly spoke to ET about her reaction to Ozzy sharing the news.

"I mean, he's told everyone," Kelly said, "....the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I'm just like, 'Aww, Dad, come on. Like, come on,' but I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it's a boy. It's the first -- out of me and my brother, it's the first boy, so, he's like planning all these things."

She added at the time that her parents have been very supportive of her throughout her pregnancy.

"I'm really, really excited," she gushed. "And my parents have been incredible and been with me every step of the way on this journey, 'cause my boyfriend is in a band, they tour, so, he's hardly been here, so, every milestone I've kinda gone through with my dad, and he's been great, even though he sometimes says the wrong thing. I'll walk into the room and he'll go, 'Wow, you're big.' and I'm like, 'Thanks, Dad.'"

Sharon did not reveal exactly when Kelly gave birth, but in November, Kelly sparked speculation she'd gone into labor by posting a cryptic message to her Instagram Stories.

At the time, she simply wrote, "OK, here we go," on a black backdrop. She has been silent on social media ever since.

Kelly, 38, announced she was pregnant in May when she took to Instagram and posted photos of herself holding a sonogram.

"I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why," she wrote. "I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic! 🤰💜."

Shortly after Kelly's post, Wilson followed suit with a photo of the ultrasound machine. The 45-year-old Slipknot DJ captioned the post with only a series of emojis, "💕❤️👨‍👩‍👦❤️💕."

Osbourne and Wilson are longtime friends who have been dating for some time now. On Valentine's Day, she professed her love to the musician on Instagram, writing, "After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson. 💜."

Baby Sidney is Ozzy and Sharon's fifth grandchild. The couple's son, Jack, has three daughters with ex-wife Lisa Stelly. In July, he welcomed a fourth child with his fiancée, Aree Gearhart.