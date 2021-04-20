Kelly Osbourne Says She Relapsed After Nearly 4 Years of Sobriety: 'Not Proud of It'

Kelly Osbourne is sharing a recent struggle in her sobriety journey. The 36-year-old TV personality took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to let her followers know that she relapsed after nearly four years of being sober.

"This is a little hard for me to talk about, but I've always promised you that I will always be honest with you about where I'm at and what's going on in my road to recovery," Osbourne began. "I relapsed. Not proud of it. But I am back on track."

The former Fashion Police star, who hosts the The Kelly Osbourne and Jeff Beacher Show podcast, shared that she would be opening up even more on an upcoming podcast, though she didn't specify if it would be her own.

Kelly Osbourne/Instagram Stories

"I just want to let you know that I am sober today. And I'm going to be sober tomorrow," she continued, smiling. "But I've learned it truly is just one day at a time. And I just want to tell you guys the truth because I never, ever want to lie to you. Thank you so much for your support and your love."

Osbourne has talked about her sobriety several times throughout the years. In May 2019, she opened up on the British chat show, Lorraine, about deciding to get sober in 2017.

"I am (in a great place). I am almost two years sober and it’s completely changed my life," she shared at the time. "I didn’t think I could do anything if I wasn’t drunk or high, because I was scared of everything. I let it get the better of me."

Osbourne has had several past stints in rehab, which she documented in her 2017 memoir, There Is No F**king Secret.