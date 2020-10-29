Kelly Osbourne Showcases 85-Pound Weight Loss at Her Birthday Bash

Happy Birthday, Kelly Osbourne! Earlier this week, the TV personality rang in her 36th birthday in style. Osbourne attended a bash thrown in her honor at the Yamashiro Hollywood restaurant.

To celebrate her special day, the daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne rocked a stunning black cutout dress that showcased her impressive 85-pound weight loss.

She accessorized the look with a black face mask that read "Vote" in multiple colors.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Kelly Osbourne

The event, which was sponsored by HollyGold Productions, featured a NSFW cake and lots of Osbourne's pals. Comedian Donny Davis dressed up as President Donald Trump for the event and Osbourne posed with several of her friends.

In August, Kelly shared that she underwent gastric sleeve surgery almost two years ago. She also stopped drinking and has focused on living a healthier lifestyle. These changes led to an 85-pound weight loss.

"Doesn't she [look great]?" Kelly's proud mom, Sharon, gushed to ET last month. "She’s unbelievable. Listen, she can do anything."