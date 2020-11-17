Kelly Osbourne Wears Eye Patch After Suffering Injury in Makeup Chair

Kelly Osbourne is sporting a new look these days thanks to an accident in the makeup chair. The 36- year-old TV personality took to her Instagram Stories to share what happened after she sustained an eye injury while getting her glam done.

"When your makeup artist says, 'Don't move,' don't move. Don't move at all," she noted, covering one eye with her hand. "I'm currently on my way to the eye doctor because I scratched my f**king eyeball on a mascara wipe."

Her makeup artist is also in the car and apologizes, but Osbourne replies, "It was my fault! It really was my fault. I moved right into it. I really hope I get an eyepatch because that would be a f**king look."

Kelly Osbourne/Instagram Story

The daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne gets her wish as she later films herself wearing a giant black eyepatch.

"The only good thing about this is that it does look like I could maybe poison you and kick the s**t out of you, just by looking at you," she quips, adding, "It still hurts!"

Osbourne also posted a video of herself wearing the eyepatch and a protective plexiglass face shield, saying, "This is some 2020 s**t."

Her caption reads, "All I can say is 2020."

