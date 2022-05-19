Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Son Michael's NYU Graduation

Taylor Swift wasn't the only famous face in attendance at New York University's graduation ceremony on Wednesday. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos watched from the crowd as their eldest son, 24-year-old Michael, crossed the stage to receive his diploma from NYU.

The proud parents both shared multiple images on their Instagram Stories, with Consuelos posting a sweet family photo which showed that their daughter, Lola, and son, Joaquin, both tagged along to celebrate their older brother's accomplishment. The Riverdale actor later shared additional photos of Michael surrounded by other graduates at Yankee Stadium, where the ceremony took place.

Michael's celebration was long overdo. The ceremony took place two years after he officially graduated in 2020 due to pandemic-related restrictions.

Ahead of the ceremony -- where Swift received a honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts and gave the commencement speech -- Michael joked about looking funny in his cap and gown. "My head was not built for these stupid hats," he wrote alongside a selfie.

The major milestone came just two weeks after Ripa revealed she tested positive for COVID-19 and had to spend Mother's Day quarantined. She confirmed in an Instagram Story at the time that she was taking "all necessary precautions" and is "fully vaccinated and boosted."

"On a lighter note, I did receive the peace and quiet I requested for Mother's Day," Ripa joked. "Thanks for understanding."

Last August, ET caught up with Michael, who wasn't shy about how much he looks up to his parents.

"One hundred percent they're relationship goals, and it's weird because I've been with them the longest," he said. "Not a year after they were married, about a year, then I came into the picture. So we kind of grew up together, at least that's how I see it."

Michael added, "They're great, not just in like a relationship sense, but they're great role models. I try to conduct myself the way I think they would."

