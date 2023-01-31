Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Warn Daughter Lola Against Entering Their Bedroom Without Knocking

Lola Consuelos had better be careful! The 21-year-old daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos has moved back in with her famous parents during her final semester of college and has apparently developed a bad habit.

"You know what she does now? Door's closed in our bedroom, no knock. She just walks in and goes, 'Hey girls!'" Mark shared on Monday's Live With Kelly and Ryan, which he co-hosted alongside his wife.

"Yeah, she walks in and goes, 'Hey, ladies!'" Kelly, 52, added.

"And so I said, 'Lola, I don't want you to take this the wrong way. I'm very excited that you're home. We missed you. You are the heart of this family. You're so funny and you're fantastic, but you gotta knock,'" the 51-year-old father of three shared.

"Because at this point, anything you walk in on is your problem," Kelly noted.

The daytime talk show host joked that her daughter is "somebody that keeps testing the same part of the fence, over and over again."

And though Mark said that Lola has started to knock, Kelly corrected, "She knocks while entering."

So Mark issued a warning to his only daughter, saying, "Be warned, Lola Consuelos, because this week's freaky week," clarifying, "We're going to get freaky this week."

"Why this week? Is this historically freaky week?" Kelly asked.

"It is now," Mark declared.

Though the couple previously celebrated their youngest son, Joaquin, leaving for college and making them "empty nesters," Kelly explained in October 2022 that the title didn't stick long.

"We were kind of empty nesters and then my mom had heart surgery," Kelly said on Late Night With Seth Meyers at the time. "So now we're living with my parents. And Mark's like, 'That didn't take long.' The nest is full again but with older people."