Kelly Ripa's Daughter Lola Doesn't Agree With Her Mom's Social Media Clap Backs

Lola Consuelos doesn't think her mom should give social media trolls the time of day. The 19-year-old New York University student covers the latest issue of People -- alongside her mom, Kelly Ripa, her dad, Mark Consuelos, and her brothers, Michael, 23, and Joaquin, 17 -- and reveals what she thinks is her mother's worst social media habit.

"Something my mom posts on social media that I would never is the comments back to the haters," Lola says.

"But that's why the people follow me!" Kelly argues.

"I understand," Lola acquiesces. "But I just don't even think you should give them the time of day. I mean these people are sitting at home wishing they were you."

Kelly, though, says she and her haters have "a healthy relationship with each other." In fact, the Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host had a social media comeback earlier this week after a commenter criticized her appearance on the morning show.

"I'll bring it up at the next meeting," she quipped at the time.

"I think that it's a give and take because... the people that I clap back to are very clever," Kelly, 49, tells People. "They're usually very funny, I usually get a good chuckle out of it. They deserve the little pepper! They deserve it. They need it."

"The one thing I learned about social media from my daughter is apparently I should not clap back," she adds. "But I feel like the clap back is what people want."

"Irrelevant people should stay out of our lives," Lola responds.

"Alright, you're always wiser than I am," her mom says.

Other than the ill-advised clap backs, Lola thinks her mom's occasional "belfie" posts are "ridiculous," and don't even get the teen started on Kelly's "thirst trap" photos of Mark.

"That's disgusting," Lola says of the pics of her dad. "I block that out of my mind. I forgot that you even did that. I don't even know if I follow you on Instagram still! I'm kidding, I would never."

