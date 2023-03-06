Kelly Rowland Spills on Working Out With Kim Kardashian and Whether She'll Join Beyoncé on Tour (Exclusive)

Kelly Rowland is a girl's girl! The 42-year-old musician attended the 2023 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles over the weekend, where she couldn't help but gush about the famous women in her life.

After recently posing alongside pal Kim Kardashian at the gym, Rowland shared what led to that moment with the reality star and fellow mom.

"We have been buddies for a very long time. I saw her in the gym and I said, 'I wanna come!' Because she's lifting heavy, and she looks amazing," Rowland told ET's Deidre Behar about the mother of four. "She really does. We have a good time in the gym. It was a beautiful time well spent."

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

As for the other famous women in her life, Rowland couldn't help but praise them to ET in honor of Women's History Month.

"I feel so blessed that I know these women on a heart level and we connect as humans, as mothers, as women, as hard workers, and I think other women, when we have these conversations, they'd be like, 'Oh, I can have that conversation with them.' They'd be so shocked," she shared of her famous friendships. "When I need a shoulder, they are right there to catch me and I pray that I'm the same way with them."

Of Vanessa Bryant, Rowland called the fellow mom "the epitome of resilience."

Ciara, Rowland said, has taught her "patience."

"She's so patient with her kids, but she's so patient with herself too," Rowland said. "I love that quality about her."

She also gushed over La La Anthony's strength.

"She is literally steel, solid, one of the strongest people I know and incredibly talented," Rowland said.

As for her former Destiny's Child bandmate, and "sister" Beyoncé, Rowland is loving vibing out to her song, "Cuff It." But does that mean she'll be joining Queen Bey on her Renaissance World Tour?

"This is her tour! I'm gonna be a fly on the wall, getting my 'Cuff It' moves on too, y'all," she teased. "Y'all can't do that by y'all's self. I want to do that too."

As for Rowland, she is getting ready to give her fans what they want -- new music.

"I literally just got a text from a producer that said, 'Kelly, can we please go back in [to the studio]?'" she shared. "It's gonna be a yes, for sure."

But Rowland is keeping a potential release date under wraps so as not to disappoint her fans.

"I'd rather just surprise [the fans]," she said. "The people who have consumed and listened and supported my music for 20-plus years, I want to surprise them. I think they deserve that."

Rowland attended the show with her 8-year-old son, Titan, and her 2-year-old son, Noah, was due to follow after he finished up his nap. She shared that Titan can get "a little bit shy" in crowded spaces, but added, "Not Noah. Noah's going to literally, probably want to go onstage with me later."

Despite her eldest son's timid demeanor, Rowland isn't ruling out a career as a performer for the little guy.

"Titan is still a performer as well. He loves to sing in front of people, just me and his dad, actually, not people," she shared. "He also does presentations about whales and sharks and things like that."