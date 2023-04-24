Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Share Beach Snaps From Romantic Getaway

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are soaking in the sun and gazing at the stars. The duo each shared a series of snaps from a recent seaside getaway, where they apparently enjoyed the beach, food, drinks and time with friends.

"As Kenny says, 'IT'S A SIP OF WINE IT'S SUMMERTIME!!!," Ballerini captioned her Instagram carousel, referencing Kenny Chesney's 2005 hit, "Summertime." In the wide-ranging photo dump, Stokes appears to be driving while she rides shotgun on what looks like a road trip. The couple also hugs a tree with a sign that reads "Backyard of Love," which is notably present on the website for the Hibiscus Coffee & Guest House bed and breakfast in Santa Rosa, Florida. In another shot, Ballerini poses on the beach in a yellow bikini and trucker hat, sticking her tongue out at the camera.

It's that same bikini that appears in Stokes' Instagram carousel, which he captioned: "long story short I just found my keys in the washing machine. happy Saturday."

Stokes also shared a video of the pair riding bikes and jamming out, among other highlights from their trip.

"They're having a great time together," the source said of Ballerini and Stokes. "Chase has been super supportive of her, and they are there for each other both professionally and in their personal lives."

Earlier this month, they went red carpet official at the CMT Music Awards -- marking their first major public appearance as a couple.

The Outer Banks star was spotted dancing and singing along to Ballerini's "If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)" song during the awards ceremony. In a video shared on Instagram by CMT, Stokes was all smiles while lip-syncing and shaking his hips to the beat. Ever the proud boyfriend, Stokes even whipped out his phone to record some of the show.

The next morning, Ballerini shared a snuggled-up selfie with Stokes on her Instagram Story and joked that they "hard launched" their relationship.