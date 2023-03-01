Kelsea Ballerini Feels 'Free' With Chase Stokes, Source Says

Kelsea Ballerini is enjoying her new beau, Chase Stokes, and not focused on anything negative.

A source tells ET, the 29-year-old country music superstar is feeling better than ever in her new relationship.

"Kelsea is focusing on the good things in her life and her relationship with Chase," the source says. "They’re having a great time together. Chase has been super supportive of her, and they are there for each other both professionally and in their personal lives."

The "Hole in the Bottle" singer and the Outer Banks star sparked dating rumorsin January. However, Ballerini confirmed their romance last month on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

During her interview, Ballerini also spoke candidly about her divorce with Morgan Evans -- and her EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat -- where she candidly sings about the events leading up to the end of their marriage in October.

According to the source, Ballerini "felt incredibly vindicated by her Call Her Daddy interview and by the release of her new music."

"The interview and her EP was the closure she was looking for ever since she announced her divorce. She feels very happy and free with Chase and she’s not really looking at, or caring about what Morgan is doing or saying anymore," the source says. "Kelsea isn’t surprised by his response and kind of expected this kind of behavior from him. To her, his reaction further proves who he is."

The source adds, "Kelsea knows her truth and is glad she spoke her truth. She isn’t letting Morgan throw her off."

Following the interview, Evans released a statement disputing Ballerini's claims, and a five-part documentary to go along with his song, "Over for You."