Kenan Thompson's Ex Christina Evangeline Is Dating His 'Saturday Night Live' Co-Star Chris Redd

No, this isn't an SNL sketch.

Nearly six months after reports emerged of Kenan Thompson and wife Christina Evangeline's quiet separation, ET can confirm she has a new man in her life -- and he's someone Thompson knows well.

According to a source, Evangeline is dating Chris Redd, Thompson's longtime Saturday Night Live co-star, who also played his brother on his canceled sitcom, Kenan.

"Chris and Christina Evangeline are dating. The two know each other through SNL since Chris worked with her ex, Kenan Thompson," a source tells ET. "They started dating after Kenan and Christina split."

As for how the new romance is going, the source notes, "They are having a lot of fun and really get along well." TMZ was first to report the news of them dating.

Mere days ago, Redd announced his exit from SNL after five years on the show. As for Thompson and Evangeline, they tied the knot in 2011 and share two daughters -- Georgia, 8, and Gianna, 4. According to TMZ, which broke the news of their split in April, the couple had already been separated for more than a year. ET reached out to both for comment at the time.

The following month, Thompson filed for divorce, TMZ reported, citing online records.