Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Are 'Attracted to Each Other' and Have 'Flirty Vibe,' Source Says

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are having a little fun! On Saturday, the Kardashians star and the Puerto Rican superstar were spotted out with Justin and Hailey Bieber -- adding more fuel to the dating rumors.

According to a source, Kendall, 27, and Bad Bunny, 28, are enjoying hanging out with each other and keeping things flirty.

"Kendall and Bad Bunny are attracted to each other and definitely have a flirty vibe," the source tells ET. "It is still new, but they’re enjoying each other’s company and like each other. They have mutual friends and had dinner with Hailey, Justin and friends at Wally’s in Beverly Hills on Saturday night. It’s been fun for both of them so far."

In photos from Saturday's outing, the "Tití Me Preguntó" rapper was spotted leaving Wallys after Kendall and the Biebers. While they were reportedly dining together, the GRAMMY winner, born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, left through a separate exit.

In the pics, Jenner attempts to cover her face as she exits the restaurant wearing head-to-toe brown leather, while Bad Bunny opted for a brown button-up, a white shirt and tan pants. He paired the look with a backward baseball cap in a similar colorway.

It's going to be much easier for the global superstar to keep up with Kendall. According to another source, Bad Bunny recently purchased a house in Los Angeles.

"Bad Bunny recently bought a new home in Los Angeles and has spent a lot more time there," the source tells ET.

The source adds that it's all fun for the pair. "Kendall met him through a mutual friend and they hit it off. As of now, it’s not serious and the two are having fun."

Kendall and the GRAMMY-winning musician first sparked dating rumors earlier this month when gossip site Deuxmoi claimed the pair were kissing in a Los Angeles club.

Both Bad Bunny and Kendall are coming out of previous relationships. The "Callaíta" rapper has been dating Gabriela Berlingeri on and off since 2017. Kendall was with NBA star, Devon Booker, from 2020 to 2022.