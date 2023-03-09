Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny 'Really Like Each Other' But Are 'Taking Things Slow,' Source Says

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny really enjoy each other's company, but they're most definitely not in a rush when it comes to their budding relationship.

A source tells ET that the 27-year-old model is doing great since her breakup with NBA star Devin Booker. For the moment, the source says Kendall's "focusing on herself, work, family and friends and enjoying her time with" the 28-year-old Puerto Rican superstar.

"They’re taking things slow for now and seeing where things go in the future," the source tells ET. "They both really like each other and are just hanging out and having a good time. They get along very well and have mutual friends, so the people around them really like them together. Her family is supportive of their relationship. Everyone is happy that Kendall’s happy."

The relationship status update comes the same week that they were spotted sharing a hug and kiss on Tuesday outside a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles. In the pictures, Kendall is seen going in for a hug, which Bad Bunny reciprocates. While the lip lock isn't visible, Kendall is seen wrapping her arms around Bad Bunny's neck in what appears to be a rather cozy goodbye.

Bad Bunny kept things casual in a pair of khaki pants and a black bomber jacket, which he paired with a Dodgers baseball cap, while Kendall dressed for the chilly L.A. weather, opting for a long trench coat, black turtleneck and black pants.

They were first spotted in February hanging out with Justin and Hailey Bieber. In those photos, BB was spotted leaving Wallys after Kendall and the Biebers. While they were reportedly dining together, the GRAMMY winner, born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, left through a separate exit.

A source previously told ET that the pair is "enjoying hanging out with each other and keeping things flirty."