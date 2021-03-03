Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Relationship Has 'Gotten More Serious,' Source Says

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's relationship is reaching new heights. The model went Instagram official with the NBA player on Valentine's Day, and a source tells ET the pair have "gotten more serious."

"Kendall was ready to take her relationship with Devin to a more public level and get rid of any unnecessary speculation in the media," the source says. "She felt ready to share a bit more than she has in the past when she posted the photo of them on Valentine's Day."

"Their relationship has gotten more serious and Devin is really laid back and not all about fame or being in the spotlight all the time, which Kendall really likes," ET's source adds. "He makes her feel comfortable and safe and he's super respectful, which are all qualities she loves."

Jenner, 25, and Booker, 24, were spotted heading to dinner at celebrity hot spot Nobu in Malibu, California, last August. The pair was joined by pal D'Angelo Russell as well as Kylie Jenner and several other friends.

Prior to the outing, the pair got flirty on Instagram. At the time, though, a source told ET that they were "absolutely not dating" or "hooking up."

Things changed, and a source told ET last month that the pair's romance worked because of their busy schedules.

"There aren’t any huge expectations or crazy commitments on either side," the source said. "They have gotten a lot closer, but Kendall’s schedule is particularly super busy and Devin is very understanding of that."

In a 2019 interview with Vogue Australia, Jenner opened up about keeping her personal life private.

"A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally," she noted. "Like once everyone is let in, you’re letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don’t think that’s fair."

"I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be]," she added.

