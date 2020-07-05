Kendall Jenner and NBA Player Devin Booker Not Dating, Source Says

Contrary to what people might think, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are not dating.

A source close to the 23-year-old NBA player, with direct knowledge of the situation, tells ET that Booker and Jenner are "absolutely not dating" or "hooking up." The source says that Booker is single and happily dating.

According to the source, the 24-year-old model and Phoenix Suns star are a part of the same friend group and have hung out for years, adding that several NBA players are in the group and Jenner has never dated any of them. The source notes that the athletes respect Ben Simmons, Jenner's ex.

Romance rumors surfaced between Jenner and Booker last month, after they were photographed on a road trip together. Booker previously dated Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's former best friend, in 2018.

As far as Woods is concerned, the source tells ET that she is Booker’s ex girlfriend and -- even though they aren’t together -- "he cares about her and wouldn’t do anything intentionally to hurt her."

Jenner, meanwhile, was aware that fans were commenting on her rumored relationship with Booker. After people took to Twitter to remark on her history of dating NBA players, as she's been linked with Simmons and 31-year-old Detroit Pistons pro Blake Griffin, Jenner couldn't help but weigh in.

One user joked, "Nba players passing around Kendall Jenner."

"Maybe she's passing them around," someone suggested.

"They act like i’m not in full control of where i throw this c**ch," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote.

Jenner's NSFW tweet had the internet shook -- and her sister, Kylie Jenner, loving it.