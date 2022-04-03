Kendall Jenner Calls Out 'Toe Comments' on Instagram

Kendall Jenner is calling out the haters before they've even had a chance to comment. The 26-year-old model took to Instagram sharing a series of pics of herself in a fitted multi-colored dress and platform black sandals.

She captioned the photos by cutting off the trolls before they even said anything. "I’m blocking all toe comments," she wrote.

The post caused Kendall's famous sisters to tease her in the comments.

Khloe Kardashian wrote, "Hahahaha even from me??? I love your big a** toes."

Kylie Jenner wrote, "I love them," with two foot emojis and followed it up with a series of laughing-crying emojis.

Pal Hailey Bieber wrote, "Lmfaooooo."

Kendall isn't the first member of her famous family to be outspoken about her toes. In March 2020, Kylie posted an Instagram Story after commenters began calling out the middle toe on her right foot for being shorter than the rest.

"OK, so everyone wants to come for my f**king toes. By the way I have cute a** feet," Kylie insisted in one clip, showing off her toes. "And I broke this middle toe in middle school. There's nothing you can do for a broken toe so I just had to let it heal how I wanted it to heal."

Kim Kardashian also spoke out in September 2020 after fans thought she had a sixth toe on one foot.

Kim posted a video on her Instagram Stories at the time, calling the speculation, "very baffling." In the clip, she first counted out her five toes and explained that there is a part of her foot that when pushed down can look like an extra one.

"When I wear a shoe, it, like, smashes down right here and in a picture, I don't know why, it looks like a sixth toe," she shared with her followers.

For more Kardashian-Jenner clap backs, watch the clip below.