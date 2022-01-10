Kendall Jenner Reacts to Backlash to 'Inappropriate' Dress She Wore at Friend's Wedding

Hitting back at her haters. Kendall Jenner is addressing criticism over a fashion choice she made over two months ago.

In November, Jenner found herself under fire for a rather revealing black Mônot cut-out gown that she wore at a friend's wedding in Miami.

The dress, featuring large diamond-shaped cut-outs that showed quite a bit of skin, garnered quite a bit of vitriol from Twitter trolls and haters.

When Lauren Perez -- the bride in question whose wedding was where Jenner rocked the racy raiment -- posted throwback photos to Instagram on Dec. 31 in celebration of the new year, some fans were quick to cast judgment.

"Inappropriate outfit at a wedding @kendalljenner, I'm embarrassed for you. #cringe," one Instagram user wrote in the comments, while another called the outfit "blatantly disrespectful."

However, Perez herself was quick to step in and say that Jenner, her close friend, "LOOKED STUNNING AND I LOVED IT!"

Jenner then explained that she didn't just show up in a scene-stealing gown at her friend's nuptials.

"Obvi, asked for your approval in advance, too," Jenner responded to Perez's comment. "We love a beach wedding."

It doesn't seem like Jenner is going to let a little criticism cast a pall over her 2022. She kicked off the new year hanging out with boyfriend Devin Booker, and packing on the PDA next to a cozy fire while on a fun holiday getaway together.

