Kendall Jenner Spotted With NBA Star Devin Booker on Road Trip During Quarantine

Kendall Jenner isn't quarantining alone or at her house for that matter.

The 24-year-old model was spotted at a rest stop near the desert town of Sedona in Arizona. With her was 23-year-old Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker, who was romantically linked to Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's former best friend, in 2018.

In pics and video published by TMZ, the two are seen pulling up to the rest stop in a Mercedes-Benz Maybach. Since embarking on their road trip, neither Jenner nor Booker have posted pics to Instagram from their locations. Booker's last post was on March 10, while, aside from some Instagram Story updates, Jenner hasn't shared anything in four days.

This wouldn't be the first time Jenner has sparked rumors that she's dating a NBA pro. She's also been linked to 23-year-old Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons and 31-year-old Detroit Pistons pro Blake Griffin.

While her famous family members are pretty open about their love lives, Jenner shared in an interview with Vogue Australia why she rarely talks about her romantic relationships.

"A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world's business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally," she said. "Like, once everyone is let in, you're letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don't think that's fair."

"I'm very young and right now," Jenner added. "I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain, and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don't really know long term [what it's going to be]."