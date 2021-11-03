Kendall Jenner's Boyfriend Devin Booker Sends Her Sweet Birthday Wishes

It's Kendall Jenner's birthday and she's feeling the love.

The model and reality star turned 26 on Wednesday, and received romantic and sweet birthday wishes from her boyfriend, Devin Booker. The NBA star took to his Instagram Story to celebrate his "most beautiful woman" on her special day, with a photo of the two at a tropical location. In a second snapshot, Devin is seen hugging Kendall from behind. He added a lock emoji to the photo.

The couple has been dating for more than year, but have kept their romance relatively private. In past months, Kendall and the Phoenix Suns player have been sharing more of their relationship on social media.

Instagram Story

Instagram Story

Kendall's famous sisters and mom Kris Jenner also celebrated her with heartfelt posts.

"My baby Kenny @kendalljenner. You are the cutest prettiest human alive 👽 you actually aren’t real, you’re perfect!" Kim Kardashian West wrote, alongside photos of the two at this year's Met Gala. "Happy Birthday. I love you to infinity and beyond ♾"

Khloe Kardashian also shared a throwback video of Kendall as a little girl, as well as a handful of photos and videos of the two. In her lengthy post, Khloe expressed how much she loves her sister and how she's "one of the most loyal, rare, gentle souls I've ever known."

Kylie Jenner wrote how she "wouldn’t want to walk through life with anyone else," while Kris wished her "amazing, kind, caring, compassionate, smart, gorgeous, intelligent, loving, brilliant, genuine, beautiful inside and out, coolest, most stylish daughter" a happy birthday.

Kendall's friends, Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid and Justine Skye, also filled their Instagram Stories with photos of them with the birthday girl.

Instagram Story

Instagram Story

Instagram Story

For more on Kendall, watch below.