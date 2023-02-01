Kerry Washington Reunites With 'Scandal' Co-Star Scott Foley in Birthday TikTok

Kerry Washington and Scott Foley had a Scandal reunion with a fun birthday TikTok! The former co-stars celebrated Washington's big day with a video collaboration.

In the TikTok, Washington is decked out in a multi-colored birthday tiara and pointed hat. She has her phone up to her ear, calling Foley. The duo is lip-syncing to a popular voice recording on the social media app.

"Hey, you," Washington says to Foley. "I'm returning your call, you said it was urgent," Foley responds.

"It is urgent, I just wanted to call and wish you a happy birthday," Washington says. "Well, today's not my birthday," Foley responds.

"Really? 'Cause I thought we had the same birthday?" Washington asks, baiting Foley's response. "Happy birthday, Kerry," Foley jokingly concedes.

The TikTok -- which at the time of publication had garnered over 240,000 likes -- made Scandal fans across the platform reminiscent of Washington and Foley's series.

Washington starred as protagonist Olivia Pope for seven seasons on the ABC thriller from 2012 to 2018. Pope spent several seasons in a love triangle with Foley's Jake Ballard and Tony Goldwyn's President Fitzgerald Grant -- with both men vying for Pope's affections and heart.

This isn't the first time the beloved co-stars have had some scandalous birthday fun. In July 2021, Washington posted a photo with Goldwyn on Foley's birthday.

"Happy birthday @scottkfoley!!!!" Washington jokingly captioned the photo of herself and Goldwyn. "Miss seeing this gorg face every day. Hope you have an amazing birthday 🎈❤️🎈❤️🎈❤️🎈❤️."

After fans responded in droves with laughing emojis, Foley penned a perfect deadpan response, commenting simply, "This is not me."

Washington subsequently responded to Foley's comment, writing, "Well... this is awkward!"