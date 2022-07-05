Kesha Dishes on Her First Supernatural Experience and New Show 'Conjuring Kesha' (Exclusive)

Kesha is on the case! The music superstar is breaching the veil to the supernatural world of the unknown in her new TV series, Conjuring Kesha, and she's looking to explore the scariest places in her hunt for the paranormal.

ET was on the scene with the "Raising Hell" singer at the Historic Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary in Petros, Tennessee -- a supposedly haunted locale, also known as the Alcatraz of the south, where demonic activity has been reported for decades.

The songstress opened up to ET about her investigation, and how the supernatural has been something close to her heart since she was a little girl.

"My love for the supernatural has kind of been omnipresent throughout my entire life," Kesha shared. "My mom always talked to me about spooky things. I remember one of my first books, it had a giant alien on the cover and it would move around the house."

"I think I saw my first ghost at about age 4... I remember being in a house we lived at when I was like 4 or 5 years old and my grandmother had just passed away," she recalled. "I remember being in the living room and seeing a light come in through the window and in my heart I understood it, an understanding that that was her saying goodbye."

"I like to think that I have an understanding between the supernatural and myself," she added. "I have a song, 'Supernatural,' about the supernatural, and I have always been fascinated with what I can't see, what our brains can't comprehend."

"I would like to think my intention is spiritual and supernatural exploration," Kesha said of her new series and her visit to the Historic Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary. "So I am just here to see what wants to present itself to me."

The singer's new series sees Kesha and a number of celebrity friends exploring the nation's most haunted places and cites of paranormal activity. The singer says she hopes the show helps people expand their horizons and think about things in a new light.

"I really hope that people see, through our experiences, that there is something more to life, maybe, than just the tangible objects in our path," she shared. "Maybe there is spirit, maybe there is manifestation, maybe there is some intention, maybe there is afterlife. Maybe there are demons."

"I like to tell the stories of the dead," she added. "We all have a story to tell and I just want to tell the story of this place."

Conjuring Kesha debuts Friday, July 8 on Discovery+.