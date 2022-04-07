Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmed to Supreme Court: Stars React

The Senate voted to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on Thursday, and the world is celebrating her place in history as the first Black woman to serve on the nation's highest court.

Jackson, who will be the second-youngest justice at 51 years old, is the first former federal public defender to ever be nominated to the Supreme Court. She will be the only justice besides Justice Sonia Sotomayor on the high court with actual trial experience. Her appointment also marks the first time two African Americans will sit on the Supreme Court simultaneously, and the first time there will be four women on the high court serving together.

"This is a wonderful day, a joyous day, an inspiring day for the Senate, for the Supreme Court and for the United States of America," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said before the vote. "Today is one of the brightest lights, and let us hope it's a metaphor, an indication of many more bright lights to come."

Politicians like Representative Ilhan Omar, Hillary Clinton and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared similar sentiments on their social media accounts.

"Georgians sent Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff to the Senate which made today possible," Rep. Omar wrote.

Georgians sent Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff to the Senate which made today possible 🙏🏽#JusticeKetanjiBrownJackson — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 7, 2022

"Congratulations to Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman and first public defender on the Supreme Court," Clinton wrote. "Without the commitment of voters and organizers to take back the Senate and White House, this historic moment might not have happened. Well done. Onward."

Congratulations to Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman and first public defender on the Supreme Court.



Without the commitment of voters and organizers to take back the Senate and White House, this historic moment might not have happened.



Well done. Onward. pic.twitter.com/kZxqzCA8Pp — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 7, 2022

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. 💐 https://t.co/UN1ekcvChc — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 7, 2022

Their congratulations joined the words of celebrities such as Padma Lakshmi, Elijah Wood, Adina Porter, and more.

"History is made! What a proud day for our country," Lakshmi tweeted.

✨ Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson ✨



History is made! What a proud day for our country. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) April 7, 2022

"Welcome Ketanji Brown Jackson! Incredible historic confirmation to the Supreme Court," Wood wrote.

Welcome Ketanji Brown Jackson! Incredible historic confirmation to the Supreme Court. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) April 7, 2022

"She. Has. Risen. @sistascotus," actress Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted. "Welcome NEW Supreme Court Justice #KetanjiBrownJackson."

She.

Has.

Risen.

✊🏾@sistascotus

Welcome NEW Supreme Court Justice #KetanjiBrownJackson ❤️🙌🏾 💫 — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) April 7, 2022

Jackson's confirmation as the 116th justice in U.S. history received bipartisan backing, with a final vote of 53 to 47 in the upper chamber. Three Republicans, Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah, joined all 50 Democrats in supporting President Biden's nominee. Vice President Kamala Harris, the first woman and first woman of color to hold the role, presided over the Senate during the vote.

"On this vote, the yays are 53. The nays are 47 and this nomination is confirmed," Harris said to rousing applause from senators.

Jackson's appointment to the high court is likely to be a significant component of Biden's legacy, and marked his first opportunity to make his imprint on the Supreme Court. But Jackson will not take the bench immediately, as Justice Stephen Breyer, whose seat she will fill, is poised to retire at the end of the Supreme Court's term this summer.

See more famous reactions to Jackson's appointment ahead.

Congratulations to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson! #SupremeCourt — Adina Porter (@AdinaPorter) April 7, 2022

‼️Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed by Senate as first Black woman on Supreme Court‼️ …and ya can’t change that‼️🤩🎉🥰❤️💜💙🤩‼️ #KetanjiBrownJackson 👑 pic.twitter.com/LV8ZhyX7rs — loripetty (@loripetty) April 7, 2022

Congratulations Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) April 7, 2022

🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 https://t.co/5yUukju3vg — Anthony Rapp SAG-AFTRA National & NY Board Member (@albinokid) April 7, 2022

Introducing JUSTICE Jackson… the First Black Woman to ever serve on the Supreme Court 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #SheWillRise #InKBJWeTrust @sistascotus pic.twitter.com/BjDxMag6p1 — Connie Britton (@conniebritton) April 7, 2022

United States Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson - is confirmed 53-47 !! April 7, 2022. A GREAT day for America!! #YesWeCan 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OTqnuPfuIy — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) April 7, 2022

To be able to tell my children I witnessed the FIRST Black President, FIRST Black Vice President, and now the FIRST Black Woman Supreme Court Justice #JusticeKetanjiBrownJackson. What a time to be alive 🥺🙏🏾🖤 — Dr. Wendy Osefo (@WendyOsefo) April 7, 2022

“My parents taught me that, unlike the many barriers that they had to face growing up, my path was clearer—such that if I worked hard and believed in myself, in America I could do anything or be anything I wanted to be.”



-#JusticeKetanjiBrownJackson pic.twitter.com/d5f95kYUBd — Rep. Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) April 7, 2022

In a land where all are purported to be equal, it took 233 years for the United States to finally elevate a Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court.



Despite that, I will not let the hypocrisy of our nation overshadow the magnificence of this moment.#JusticeKetanjiBrownJackson — Adrienne Lawrence, Esq. (@AdrienneLaw) April 7, 2022

That’s #JusticeKetanjiBrownJackson, first Black woman and first public defender to become a SCOTUS justice 👩🏿‍⚖️🙌🏽



What a moment. May Justice Jackson’s hard earned presence on our highest court inspire us all—just as a fellow student at Harvard told her years ago—to persevere. https://t.co/p8awjrPKos — Carlina Rivera 利華娜 (@CarlinaRivera) April 7, 2022

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. get used to saying it, racists — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) April 7, 2022