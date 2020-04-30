Kevin Costner Shares His Band's Hopeful Country Rock Tune to Uplift Fans Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Kevin Costner is sharing a message of hope and optimism in the form of music.

The actor, who is also the lead singer of the band Kevin Costner & Modern West, shared a video to YouTube addressing his fnas and all those who are struggling in the darkness of these uncertain times amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I want to let you know I'm doing alright, and I pray and hope that the same thing is happening for you," the 65-year-old two-time Oscar winner said in the video, while sitting in a rustic wooden chair at his home.

"I know it's not easy, it's pretty confusing," Costner continued. "I find myself washing off groceries on our front porch. I see my kids on the computer, waving me out of the room. But I have it good, and not everybody has it as well. So I'm aware, while I'm going through this, I'm aware of where I'm at in this life and I'm happy about that."

"But as I'm thinking about where everyone else is, I started thinking of a song Modern West did a while back called 'The Sun Will Rise Again,'" Costner explained, as the opening chords of the song started up in the background.

According to the actor and rock musician, the song talks about the idea of things being really broken.

"And, right now, things are broken," he continued. "It's confusing and there's a lot of noise out there. The only thing I could hope is that maybe this song maybe mirrors how you're feeling, but the idea of how it ends, that the sun is going to rise again -- that's going to happen for all of us."

As for the country rock tune itself, the message does provide a hope for a light at the end of a long tunnel.

"Seems like this rain might last forever /And the night might never end/ But I know enough to remember/ The sun, it will rise again," Costner croons in the powerful chorus. "Yeah, it'll be alright, my friend/ Yeah, the sun, it will rise again."

Check out the video below for a look at how other artists and musicians are turning to the unifying and healing power of music during the coronavirus crisis.