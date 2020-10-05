Kevin Hart and Wife Eniko Expecting a Baby Girl

Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko, will be adding a baby girl to their family.

The couple announced the news on Instagram on Sunday, as part of their Mother's Day celebration. Kevin and Eniko's soon-to-be baby girl will join big brother Kenzo, 2. Kevin is also dad to 15-year-old daughter Heaven and 12-year-old son Hendrix from a previous relationship.

"OH BABY, it’s a little lady👶🏽🌸," Eniko wrote alongside a slideshow of adorable family photos revealing they're expecting a daughter. "This Mother’s Day God has blessed us with another baby girl, this pregnancy felt the exact same I could’ve sworn we were having another boy. I literally screamed, laughed, and cried when we found out this time around because she & Kenzo are what I’ve always prayed for🙏🏽."

"Dreams really do come true, and we are filled with so much JOY! (Can’t you tell, look at Zo) 😂," Eniko continued. "Our little family is growing and starting to finally feel complete. Soon enough the little ones will be running and bossing us all around. Lol! She is already loved in so many ways..and we’re so anxious to meet her. xoxo💜."

Kevin wrote on his Instagram, "Happy Mother’s Day to this beautiful woman & wife of mine....We love you @enikohart ....And we are thrilled about the arrival of our baby girl....Family of 6 WOOOOOOOOW!!!! God is unbelievable....We are blessed to have you in our lives. All I can say is thank you honey.... #Harts."

Eniko and Kevin revealed they were expecting their second child together in March. See more on the family in the video below.