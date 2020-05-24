Kevin Hart on Rebuilding His Marriage With Wife Eniko After His Cheating Scandal

Kevin Hart admits that rebuilding his marriage "wasn't a walk in the park" after his cheating scandal.

The 40-year-old actor and comedian opened up about how he and wife Eniko worked through his infidelity on Friday's episode of The School of Greatness podcast. In a discussion with host Lewis Howes, Kevin explained why Eniko decided to stay with him after finding out he had cheated on her.

"She came to an amazing conclusion of, 'I like the fact that we have a family, that we have a household, and I like the fact that we now got a job to do to get better,'" Kevin said, remembering his wife telling him, "That's what you owe me. You owe me the get-better."

Eniko held him "accountable" afterwards, he shared.

"It wasn't a walk in the park," he confessed, but said it was Eniko's understanding that "we don't let the outside world affect our inside." "I credit her for setting that tone," he said.

Kevin's cheating scandal erupted in 2017, when reports surfaced that he cheated on Eniko while she was eight months pregnant with their first child, son Kenzo. The Jumanji: The Next Level star issued an apology to his wife and kids in September 2017 for his "bad error and judgement."

Kevin and Eniko addressed overcoming the scandal in his Netflix docuseries, Don’t F**k This Up.

"How I found out was a DM. I don't know who it was," Eniko said on the show. "They sent me an edited video of Kevin and, you know, another woman. I was pregnant at that time, I was about seven or eight months pregnant. I was having breakfast, I opened my phone and immediately I just lost it. I called him, I'm crying, I'm like, pissed. Right then and there, I kept saying, 'How the f**k did you let that happen?'"

"You publicly humiliated me," she continued. "Everything’s on Instagram, everything's on social media. It was an ongoing fight all the time. Every single day. I kept questioning him, like, 'If this is what you’re gonna do, I don’t want to be a part of that.'"

Kevin called cheating on Eniko the "lowest moment of my life."

"He’s f**k up and this was a bad one. This was major. Nine years and I think looking forward, it’ll be better," she said. "I believe in second chances. I'm all about forgiveness, and you only get two times. Three strikes you're out, you’re out of here. So, as long as he behaves, we’re good."

The couple are now expecting their second child together, a baby girl. See what Kevin told ET about owning his past mistakes in the video below.