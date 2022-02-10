Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Getting Back Together 'Would Take a Miracle,' Source Says

The chances of Khloe Kardashian getting back together with Tristan Thompson are about as good as the NBA player helping his Indiana Pacers climb out of the basement in the Eastern Conference standings. In other words, astonishingly low.

A source tells ET that the 37-year-old reality TV star "is ready to write a new chapter" in her life, and whether that includes Thompson is largely considered a long shot because the source says chances of them reconciling would take nothing short of a miracle.

"Tristan of course wants Khloe back, but Khloe's mindset is 'Once a player, always a player,'" the source says. "She sees that very clearly now, and it would take a miracle for them to get back together at this point."

Kardashian and Thompson had planned to take the next big step in their relationship by moving in together but those plans got derailed after Thompson's paternity suit came to light. He has since confirmed he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, taking to social media to make the admission, while also apologizing to Kardashian for putting her through the ordeal.

In the aftermath of her ex's paternity scandal, Kardashian has been laser focused on only two people -- herself and her daughter, True. For Kardashian, the source tells ET that the next chapter is being written in the gym, for starters.

"Khloe has been working out with her sisters incessantly," the source says. "She is following a diet routine and continuing to work on her revenge body. She is in a great, healthy space both physically, mentally, and spiritually. She feels her strongest when she is in a good workout routine and it's her own way of detoxifying multiple aspects of her life, including any drama with Tristan."

So far, the intense gym sessions have paid huge dividends. Aside from her body releasing those coveted endorphins, Kardashian's physical results are stunning. Just a couple of weeks ago, the Good American jeans founder unveiled her back muscles with dramatic before and after pics.

Suffice it to say, all the hard work in the gym is helping clear Kardashian's mind.

"She feels confident and less upset," the source says. "She is ready to write a new chapter and continue to focus on True and their life together, while balancing a healthy, co-parenting relationship with Tristan."

And as far as dating goes, it's the last thing on her mind.

"Khloe isn't rushing to get back into the dating world at this time," the source told ET last month. "Khloe has been spending time with her sisters and family, working out, eating healthy, and focusing on her mind, body and soul. She's getting back on her A-game."

And she's passing with flying colors.