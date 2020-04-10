Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Throw Family Pumpkin Party for Daughter True

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are kicking off spooky season with their daughter True. The couple came together to throw a pumpkin party for their 2-year-old daughter and a few of her cousins.

Kardashian, 36, and Thompson, 29, recently reconciled following their February 2019 split. Photos and videos the reality star shared on Saturday show her and Thompson painting pumpkins with their little girl.

"Tutu, what are you doing?" Kardashian asks her daughter in one video, as True and her father paint a pumpkin blue. The Good American co-founder then pans the camera over to Thompson. "Dad? You got it on your face?" she says. "Tutu, can I see your hands, True?"

"Show Mommy your hands," Thompson instructs his daughter. "Say, 'High five, Mommy!'"

"🎃🎃Family Pumpkin Carving Day 🎃🎃," Kardashian captioned her post, which also featured pics and videos of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's two youngest children, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1, joining the festivities.

ET learned in August that Kardashian and Thompson were officially back together after rekindling their romance during quarantine. Fans have started to see the pair's relationship journey play out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, as the mom of one tells Thompson about her hesitations in getting back together.

"One of my fears is you're acting like this until you get what you want and then if you do, you're going to turn into the old Tristan again," she says.

