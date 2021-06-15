Khloe Kardashian Calls Out Kourtney for Not Showing Much of Her Love Life on 'KUWTK'

Khloe Kardashian is not letting her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, off the hook. In a new sneak peek clip for part one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, 36-year-old Khloe talks with host Andy Cohen about how her personal life has made up the majority of the show's content for the past few years.

"I will say that Kim [Kardashian West] and I have had this conversation really openly, [and] that is we feel like we give so much and maybe others aren't holding up their end of the deal too," Khloe says of her other family members, including 42-year-old Kourtney, mom Kris Jenner, and younger sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. "If other people are going through things and choosing not to share, that's maybe when it's unfair, but if there's really nothing else going on in someone's life, what are they supposed to share?"

Khloe also reasons that at the start of the show more than a decade ago, Kourtney's personal life dominated the reality show's storylines.

"You could also say Kourtney and [ex] Scott [Disick] at the beginning, they had so much was about them, but maybe there wasn't as much going on in other people's lives," Khloe notes. "I think Kourt learned from how much the public was in her relationship with Scott. It made her not want to share future dating relationships."

One such romance was seemingly Kourtney's relationship with model Younes Bendjima, whom she dated from 2016 to 2018.

"We weren't even allowed to talk about it. We weren't saying to put him on, but Kourtney wouldn't let us mention, even though there's paparazzi photos, so we were frustrated that we couldn't talk about what Kourtney was doing," Khloe says, without directly naming Younes.

After filming wrapped on the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney started a romance with drummer Travis Barker.

The sisters have previously called out Kourtney for not pulling her weight on the show, causing the mom of three to take a step back from filming at the time.

Part 1 of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on E!, while part 2 airs Sunday, June 20 at 9 p.m. ET.