Khloe Kardashian on How She Handles Negative Comments

Over the years, Khloe Kardashian has learned how to deal with the haters and critics. The 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed that in the beginning of her and her family's fame, she would be very affected by negative comments, but now she just brushes them off.

"At first, [mean comments] would definitely bug me, and I'm like, what in the world?" she tells ELLE magazine in a new interview published on Friday. "I would never take my time to shame someone or be negative. I only comment nice and positive things."

"At first, I would let stuff like that affect me. And now I really don't care," she adds. "Maybe if I'm having a bad day. But typically, I would say 90% of the time, it doesn't affect me."

But, there are exceptions, the Good American co-founder says. "Sometimes I have to f**k with people a little bit," Kardashian notes. "I try not to! I try to behave, but sometimes they're just asking for it."

Earlier this week, Kardashian, in a way, reiterated her comments. Posting a photo of herself in a full bodysuit, she wrote: "I think I’m out of F**ks to give."

The mother-of-one also doesn't mind poking fun at herself. Kardashian has received lots of comments about her changing appearance online, and took a playful jab at herself during an interview with pal Simon Huck on his Emergency Contact podcast.

"I was Nicole Richie's assistant, and you were Jonathan Cheban's assistant and we met five faces ago," Kardashian quipped to Huck.

Meanwhile, Kardashian and the rest of her famous family are getting ready to say goodbye to their E! show, which is ending in 2021 with season 20.

"It's devastating I think for all of us as well," she told Huch. "It is sad but we've been doing it for about 15 years... Literally we get, like, two weeks off a year. It's exhausting. We love it, but we're all in a different place in our lives and we all have businesses and families and I think some of us need a nap."

