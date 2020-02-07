Khloe Kardashian Posts About Loyalty and Love as She Remains 'Cautious' With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian's latest Instagram Story posts are telling. The 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media to share cryptic posts about loyalty and love, amid her being "cautious" with ex Tristan Thompson.

"Don't talk to me about loyalty, I'm still here holding secrets for people who are throwing dirt on my name," reads one of the quotes she posted on her IG Story on Wednesday night.

A second quote reads, "Your greatest test will be how you handle people who mishandled you."

Kardashian's posts come after a source told ET that, despite reports, she and the NBA star are "not officially" back together, but are on good terms.

"They’re all family," the source said. "Everyone gets along and everyone has the kids’ best interests in mind."

Instagram Story

Instagram Story

On Wednesday, another source told ET that the Good American founder "is being cautious" with Thompson. "At the end of the day, Khloe wants her daughter, True, to have both her parents around as much as possible and if they can make it work, she wants to try. Khloe has gone through a lot and has reiterated that to Tristan, who insists he has changed.”

Kardashian and Thompson split in February 2019, following his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods. They've since built a positive co-parenting relationship for True. And since they have been quarantining together, they also celebrated Kardashian's birthday last week.

The basketball player penned a sweet birthday message for her over the weekend, telling her how much he loved her.

For more on the pair, see below.