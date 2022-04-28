Khloé Kardashian Reacts After Dwayne Johnson Compares Their Wax Figures' Butts

Khloe Kardashian is reacting to her new neighbor at the wax museum. On Wednesday, Dwayne Johnson made a surprise appearance at Madame Tussauds wax museum in Las Vegas to meet his latest wax figure, which celebrates his Teremana tequila.

In a TikTok video created by the Young Rock star, he stands next to his statue -- which wears a tan vest-and-pants set -- mimicking the pose of him holding up a glass of his famous tequila. Johnson then pans the camera over, as he says, “I gotta introduce you guys to my neighbor.”

“I mean, guys. Look at that,” he adds as he points the camera at Kardashian's wax figure that stands a few inches away from his. “I mean, guys, we look kinda cool together, right?”

The Jungle Cruise star then walks back over to his statue and pans the camera to his before going back to Kardashian's and showing off its curvy figure, which wears a pair of jeans and a black lace tank top.

“Guys, can we...add a little bit more? Give me some glutes. Some glutes just like that,” he says directing the camera at Kardashian's statue again.

The Kardashians star shared the TikTok on her Instagram Story, reacting to Johnson’s request.

“It looks like I am in INCREDIBLE company. Yessss @therock,” Kardashian wrote in the first slide of the video. When it got to the part of about Johnson comparing the figures’ glutes, she added, “I’m crying!!! @the rock.”

Instagram/@therock

She also reacted to his “more glutes” comment by proudly noting that the museum "hooked me up."

Looks like Madame Tussauds has a little more work to do!