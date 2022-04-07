Khloé Kardashian Reveals the 'Only Regret' She Has About Getting a Nose Job

Khloé Kardashian had been wanting a nose job for years, and she only had one regret after finally going through with the procedure.

The 37-year-old reality TV star opened up about her nose job during her and her family's conversation with Robin Roberts on The Kardashians: An ABC News Special, which aired Wednesday. Kardashian told Roberts about how she had long wanted to get the procedure done and finally built up the courage to follow through on her wish.

"My whole life I would say I've always wanted my nose done, forever," the reality star said during the interview. "But it's in the middle of your face and it's scary to think about. But I finally got the courage, and I did it, and I love it."

The Good American co-founder, who in that same interview opened up about her former romance with Tristan Thompson, later took to Twitter and responded to a fan tweeting, "Khloe got a nose job, omg." Kardashian replied, "Yes! I spoke about it at the reunion with Andy Cohen as well. I got it a couple weeks before True's first birthday. Love it!"

Yes! I spoke about it at the reunion with Andy Cohen as well. I got it a couple weeks before True‘s first birthday. Love it! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 7, 2022

Stop!!! Mine was a breeze. That’s crazy. It honestly was so easy for me. My only regret is that I didn’t do it sooner — Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 7, 2022

In that same thread, a fan chimed in, "Worst recovery ever! I’ll never do it again!" That reply prompted Kardashian to respond with, "Stop!!! Mine was a breeze. That’s crazy. It honestly was so easy for me. My only regret is that I didn’t do it sooner."

When it comes to people's opining about her appearance, Khloe has been taking it all in stride. Over the weekend, Kardashian responded to someone who posted a comment on a video in which she's stretching and doing leg raises. The commenter wrote, "Omg u can see her implants when stretching. A 2nd layer of her bum on top of her bum."

Khloe ultimately responded, saying, “Lol silly goose. It’s the seam design of the leggings. That’s so funny ha! You guys just want to believe anything bad” followed by a laughing emoji.