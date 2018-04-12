Khloe Kardashian Says She Still Feels Tristan Thompson is 'A Great Guy and a Great Dad'

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about her former romance with Tristan Thompson, and why she tried to make things work despite multiple cheating scandals.

The reality star and clothing mogul sat down for a conversation with Robin Roberts on Wednesday for The Kardashians: An ABC News Special, and she reflected on her view of her tumultuous romance with the NBA star.

"I think at the end of the day all of us just aspire to have blissfulness," Khloe said. "We want to be happy and we want to feel safe. With Tristan I did feel incredibly safe in the beginning. I felt really good for a time."

Khloe welcomed her daughter, True Thompson, with Tristan on April 12, 2018, amid a high-profile infidelity scandal. However, she said she was still happy he was there to welcome their baby together, so there could be some memory of joy when looking back.

"I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth and I was able to still have him in the delivery room. And so, yes, it might’ve looked strange to the outside world, but when my daughter watches my home videos, those videos are going to be as pure, as perfect as I was able to make them."

"I still think he’s a great guy and a great dad," Khloe added. "He’s just not the guy for me."

"Khloe is in the healthiest space she has been in, in a long time. She is somewhat open to getting back out there and dating again, but her main focus right now is staying on the track she's on and focusing on True," the source shared. "Kim and Kourtney have been encouraging her and urging her to start dating again, but Khloe is personally not ready for that type of commitment right now."

As for her on again/off again relationship with Tristan, Khloe seemingly called it quits for good after Tristan admitted to fathering a child with Maralee Nichols while he and Khloe were still together.

"She is finally at a place where she doesn’t want him back and has no animosity towards him. She of course wants to keep him in her and True's life, as he is True's father," the source shared. "She doesn't want to strip Tristan of the fatherhood experience, and she wants True to grow up with both parents' love and involvement."

"Their co-parenting relationship is very balanced at this time," the source continued. "Khloe wants wants things to remain cordial between them and keep their dynamic healthy with healthy boundaries."

Khloe will be addressing their painful breakup and Tristan's paternity scandal on the family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, which premieres April 14.

RELATED CONTENT: