Khloe Kardashian Says She's Done Having Kids After Welcoming Son With Ex Tristan Thompson: 'Chapter's Closed'

Khloe Kardashian is content with her family. The 38-year-old reality star appears on Thursday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show in her first interview since her son's birth, to discuss life with her 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson, and her almost 3-month-old son, whose name she has not yet revealed.

Khloe shares both kids with her ex, Tristan Thompson, and previously shared her baby boy's birth story in the premiere episode of season 2 of The Kardashians.

"I'm one of both and I think I'm good, chapter's closed," Khloe tells Kelly of having a daughter and now a son. "Yes, one of each."

She also opens up about going through the surrogacy process this time around after giving birth to her daughter, True, in 2018.

"I had reasons why I couldn't carry my second, and it's such a blessing," Khloe says of going the surrogacy route, crediting her sister, Kim Kardashian's, own surrogacies for inspiring her to try it out. Khloe adds that while Kim's journey gave her the confidence to try surrogacy out for herself, she felt surrogacy was different for her.

"For me, I'm such a control freak. You're a stranger, I just have to trust you?" Khloe explains. "I love my surrogate, she was amazing, but I'm still like, 'I need you sitting next to me all the time. I need to know what are you doing, what are you eating.'"

As for her baby son's name, Khloe isn't sharing just yet, but reveals True's nickname for the little guy, which she said on the episode of The Kardashians after her daughter met him via FaceTime.

"My daughter says his name is Snowy, and it's not Snowy," Khloe says. "So that's the hint. I swear, she just does things to sort of mess with me. But his name is now Snowy."

Khloe also opens up about learning to "un-love" Tristan after multiple cheating scandals and his recent paternity scandal, where he fathered a child with another woman while he was engaged to Khloe and encouraging her to have another child with him.

"I don't think [the love] goes away. Like, my ex-husband [Lamar Odom], I genuinely still love and I want the best for him and I'm still rooting for him, but we all just I think change or evolve," Khloe says. "And when I said, 'I'm learning how to un-love Tristan,' I think people whether it be family or friends or anyone that you're telling your story to, they're like 'OK so move on.' And I'm like 'Oh, no.' It's not that easy."