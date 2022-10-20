Khloe Kardashian Trolls Sister Kim Kardashian for Posing in the Same Skims Bodysuit as Her

Kim stole her look! Khloe Kardashian made some playful comments on her older sister Kim Kardashian's Instagram page on Wednesday after Kim rocked the same grey Skims bodysuit that she had donned just the day before.

Khloe originally rocked the suit with white heeled boots, snapping a series of shots for a post that went up on Tuesday on her account. One day later, Kim, who founded Skims, shared her own pics in the look, pairing it with darker grey boots and a tiny silver clutch purse. She captioned the post, "Hi."

Khloe took to the comments section on Kim's post, writing, "Oh ok well I didn’t look like this in mine. Ha," and adding, "You’re a b**ch."

On this week's episode of The Kardashians, Khloe also expresses her sisterly envy several times. When she and Kim head to Miami for a Skims event, she marvels at Kim's ability to be powder fresh despite the humidity.

"I don't know who your parents are, but they're not my parents," she quips.

She also talks about her desire to get a boob job, saying, "I just want fuller. Like, when you see me in a bikini, I don't have cleavage like my sisters have this ample cleavage."

The Kardashians streams Thursdays on Hulu.